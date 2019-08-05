The long history of the U.S. military justice system, which predates the Constitution, offers many examples of the military’s principled devotion to honor and good conduct.
Personal responsibility is key.
During World War II, for example, the United States held more than 1.7 million courts-martial proceedings.
This impressive, independent history seems irrelevant to President Donald Trump, who just ordered the rescinding of seven Navy Achievement Medals and three letters of commendation given to the prosecution team that failed to convict SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of killing an Iraqi prisoner.
Such micromanagement and politicization of the military justice system is troubling.
Yes, prosecutors made mistakes.
But Trump’s public intervention in the Gallagher case, his May decision to pardon an Army Ranger convicted of murdering an Afghan detainee and the sub sequent reports — which the White House did not deny — that he is considering several more full pardons for military men accused or convicted of war crimes in Iraq or Afghanistan send a message to all of America’s military members about what will be tolerated.
It feels less like loyalty to American troops than autocratic intervention and a shoulder-shrugging sympathy for rule breaking. As former Gen. Colin Powell said, “Soldiers watch what their leaders do.”
The military has a chain of command with the president at the top. But it also has values that foster responsibility. These values deserve preservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.