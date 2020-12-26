Like many Attleboro parents, Leo Johnson became involved in youth sports when his children played.
But the 64-year-old never left the sidelines after his three boys and daughter grew up because of his passion for helping children and love of sports and recreation.
Johnson has been a coach and board member in the Attleboro Youth Baseball League and the Hockomock Summer Baseball League.
For two decades, Johnson has been on the city’s recreation commission and has been chair for the last 10 years.
“I really enjoy being part of the recreation commission. It’s not something I do on my own. We have a really great team,” Johnson said, adding that his wife Maryellen has been a great partner in his activities.
The program helps underprivileged children, provides scholarships to high school students and provides an annual cookout at the Briggs Playground.
“It’s all about helping the kids of Attleboro and those that are less fortunate,” Johnson said.
