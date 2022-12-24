Ellen Wolter and her daughter Rosie Wolter have been volunteering at the Attleboro Arts Museum for about 15 years, but their relationship with the museum began several years before that, when Rosie was enrolled in youth pottery classes at the museum.
Ellen Wolter, 63, an Attleboro resident who grew up in Seekonk, hoped the classes would help her daughter, now 25, who has special needs, develop her fine-motor skills.
“They were very open to accommodating her needs and she loves it there,” she said.
That positive experience motivated Ellen to start volunteering, adding that she wanted to teach Rosie the importance of giving back to the community when the community provides for you.
The Wolters have supported the museum in a number of ways over their many years of volunteering.
“I’ve done little bits of everything, and I enjoy it all,” Ellen said.
“Volunteering at the museum has given as much to us as we have to them. They have created a safe space for all ages to learn and play a part in the world of art. Our involvement has enhanced our enjoyment of art, as a student, an observer and as a volunteer,” she said.