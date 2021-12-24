North Attleboro resident Brenda Cooper had always been interested in helping, but she wasn’t sure where to begin — until she dropped off a bag of cat food at the local animal shelter on Cedar Road back in 2015.
Since then, Cooper, 64, who also holds a long-term, part-time job at Judy’s Village Flowers, has routinely dedicated her Mondays and Tuesdays to volunteering at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
As one of approximately 10 volunteers at the shelter, Cooper takes on many different responsibilities, ranging from cleaning litter boxes and feeding the cats to washing the dishes, taking out the trash, mopping the floors and counting bottles and cans for redemption.
Recently, Cooper has also begun to redo the planters by the shelter’s front gate.
“I help wherever I’m needed,” Cooper said.
In years past, Cooper has volunteered at the family-friendly Strut Your Mutt fundraising event. One year, she helped to distract the dogs and get them to look at the camera for photographs by squeaking dog toys and doing silly things. During another year’s fundraising event, she helped to raise money by doing balloon twisting.
“I’ll do anything that raises money to help the animals,” Cooper explained. “I like knowing that the animals are taken care of.”
