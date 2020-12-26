In 2011, Sandra Jumpe found herself laid off and in need of something to do outside of a relentless job search.
A strong belief that everyone should have a chance to learn to read led her to The Literacy Center, which works with many adults learning English as a second language. Jumpe jumped at the chance to volunteer.
She was there about a year before she found a new job and left.
But she returned shortly after, this time fueled by a need to give back.
“The way I look at it is, they helped me when I needed it,” the 54-year-old Attleboro woman said.
Now in her sixth year, Jumpe tutors two students in English and teaches a computer class that covers how to send emails, navigate websites and use Google suite applications.
In March, as classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic, center staff said Jumpe plowed through — volunteering on top of her full-time job and helping create curriculum for a new online computer class.
For Jumpe, although the work has been more challenging, the reward comes from the eager patience of her students.
It’s a constant theme of her time there.
The spark that led her to volunteer came full circle about two years ago, when one student came in yelling, “Teacher! Teacher!”
The woman was given a test on the computer for a new position at work, passed and got the job.
“It was so rewarding that I was able to help this person get something they wanted,” Jumpe said.
