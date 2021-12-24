Maureen Lee is currently tutoring a South American woman who immigrated to the United States so she can realize her dream of becoming a U.S. citizen.
Lee is one of over 80 volunteers at The Literacy Center who tutor immigrants and disadvantaged adults at the nonprofit agency.
Lee, an Attleboro lawyer and a former teacher, has volunteered for eight years at the North Main Street center.
“I have found The Literacy Center to be a wonderful resource for the Attleboro area community and, personally, a very rewarding volunteer experience,” Lee said.
“I love it,” Lee said, adding that her teaching skills help with her volunteer work.
In addition to helping immigrants prepare for the U.S. citizenship test, she helps them prepare for driver’s license tests and improve their basic literacy skills.
In addition to her tutoring, Lee is also in her second term on the center’s board of directors.
