Mansfield resident Lloyd Gingras has been volunteering with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative for a couple of years.
His first exposure to volunteer work at the collaborative came when received an invitation from his union to volunteer with the Food n’ Friends free meal program on Christmas Day two years ago. Gingras is a firefighter in Attleboro.
He now spends every Saturday at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Attleboro, just one of the program’s meal sites, from 8 a.m. to about noon. Along with several other volunteers, Gingras helps out at the kitchen by packaging and serving meals, as well as assisting with setup and cleanup.
Before he began volunteering, Gingras, 60, frequently donated to charities, but he says volunteer work brings him something making donations didn’t.
“It’s just really nice to be able to help people one on one, face to face,” he said — or “being boots on the ground” as he calls it.
“It helps you to relate to people better,” Gingras said. “These people are people, just like us.”
He encourages others to volunteer as well. While many people think of volunteering during the holidays, he explained, volunteers are always needed. “People need help year round,” he said.