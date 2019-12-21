Gail Wood is a True Santa to those she encounters year-round at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
She volunteers in the surgical daycare department twice a week, working four-hour shifts greeting patients and family members and helping them however she can, including calming their fears.
“She always goes above and beyond to make patients feel at ease and comfortable,” her supervisor, Anne Messier, said.
Public relations director Kathi Hague said Wood’s personality is greatly appreciated by patients.
“Her outgoing personality and genuine kindness make people feel like she’s their very best friend even if they’ve just met,” she said.
Wood, 76, drives from Fall River to volunteer, but it’s something she loves to do and she’s been doing it for nine years.
The former Dighton resident said her husband died of pancreatic cancer and her experience at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute inspired her to help others.
“I wanted to give back, so I decided to volunteer at a hospital,” Wood said.
The move to Fall River didn’t discourage her. “They thought I was going to give it up, but no way,” she said.
