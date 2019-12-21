Matt Duska is a high school art teacher at Foxborough Regional Charter School, but he doesn’t stop there.
Each spring, he challenges art students in high school to showcase at least three pieces of their art at The Branches of North Attleboro, an assisted living center.
Duska, 55, says the assignment isn’t just a way to give students an opportunity to display their work, but a way to bring joy to residents.
When residents see the stained glass, sketches and paintings, Duska says it truly makes their day, and they also get a chance to converse with the student artists.
“When (residents) see the amount of artwork and the quality of the work, there is a synergy of all of the art in one place that is bigger than the sum of its parts,” he said.
