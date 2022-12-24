Before Mansfield resident Elaine Jastrem was a volunteer tutor at The Literacy Center in Attleboro, she was a teacher.
“When I retired from teaching in 2010, I knew I could not stay away forever,” she said.
An article on volunteering that ran in The Sun Chronicle that year inspired her to train to become a volunteer tutor, and she completed the training two years later in 2012.
Since then, Jastrem, 76, has been volunteering weekly at the center as both an individual tutor for Mexican, Haitian and Brazilian students and, for five years pre-pandemic, the teacher of a conversation course with about 10 students from across the world.
She emphasized how the benefits of the class went beyond language instruction.
“It transcended grammar, vocabulary and pronunciation,” she said. “There wasn’t anything we couldn’t talk about. We were a community.”
In-person instruction at The Literacy Center paused at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
While she has not returned to her conversation group, Jastrem continues to volunteer with the center. She currently spends two hours each week doing one-on-one tutoring with a student from Brazil, Arauna Martins of North Smithfield, R.I.
“Meeting weekly with her is one of the most joyous teaching experiences of my life,” Jastrem said. “I received several awards as a public school teacher before I retired, but the connections she and I share beat them all.”