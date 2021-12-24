Margaret Vigorito has been fighting litter for five years.
She started as a Litter Busters volunteer and is now the coordinator of the effort. Litter Busters is part of the Keep North Attleboro Beautiful organization.
Coordinating the program includes documenting the amount of trash the 32 volunteers collect every year. This year, they’ve collected 190 bags.
She’s in charge of providing the bags, gloves and grabbers.
And she’s a Litter Buster herself.
“I’m out there every two weeks,” Vigorito, 63, said. “I pick up beer cans, nip bottles and a lot of fast food litter.”
Her aim is simple.
“I care about the environment and I care about the community I live in,” she said. “I try to be a good citizen and this is a good way to do that.”
She hopes her example will inspire others.
KNAB Executive Director Marsha Goldstein praised Vigorito’s efforts, which include tracking everything on spreadsheets.
“She’s fabulous,” Goldstein said. “She’s the most organized person I’ve ever met.”
