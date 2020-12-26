North Attleboro’s school-based food pantry started with Sarah Stone’s sinking heart.
When a group of Community School parents learned that students were showing up on Mondays hungry after a weekend away from school meals, Stone first thought, “What can we do?”
An email led to the quick creation of Fuel for the Weekend, a feeding project that supplies students with easy weekend meals and snacks.
A list of 10 students in January 2019 grew to over 60 just three months later.
Now approaching its second birthday, the program has transformed into an official nonprofit, Our Open Umbrella. It has outlived three locations, brought on weekly volunteers and expanded to all North Attleboro schools during the pandemic, servicing 140 families every weekend.
And what started as an act of empathy from one mother of two, has become an act of community.
When schools closed in March, a group of parents shuffled the school’s operations over to The Alternative Market downtown, which opened its doors as a temporary home base.
It has survived mostly off of donations from residents and local businesses.
And over 20 volunteers worked weekly to pack and deliver food to a growing list of families over the summer, expanding their reach.
“I think the need is high, much higher than people think,” Stone, 39, said. “This is a great collaborative effort by people in this community that care about kids. The first few months were hard. We had no money and really relied on donations. But the community showed up and we did it.”
Learn more at ouropenumbrella.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.