When Brian Hatch isn’t combing through law books, you may find him hiking through the woods.
His passion for the outdoors and hiking has led him to volunteer with the Attleboro Land Trust and to work on Hike Attleboro, a project to create a network of hiking trails in the center to bolster existing city trails.
Hatch, 50, a lawyer for 34 years, has lived in Attleboro since 2003. A legal colleague sparked his interest in the Attleboro Land Trust, a nonprofit preservation group that owns hundreds of acres in the city.
“I thought it would be a great idea for me to get involved,” Hatch said, whose law office is in the Bronson Building in downtown Attleboro.
“I enjoy hiking and outdoor activity,” Hatch said.
His current project — Hike Attleboro — has him collaborating with city officials and other volunteers to create more hiking trails on conservation lands owned and managed by the Attleboro Land Trust, the city and the Audubon Society.
“The city has lots of open space,” Hatch said.
Hike Attleboro, which plans to use a common logo and roadside signs to direct residents to trails, is modeled on hiking project in Westboro. Trail advocate Don Burn, who was the driving force behind the network of trails in Westboro, spoke to the Attleboro Land Trust in October.
