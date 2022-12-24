The same year her daughters began attending St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mansfield, Lindsay Hobart began volunteering there.
Hobart has two daughters: first grader Olivia, 7, and third grader Rose, 8. They have been attending the school for five years. “I like to know what’s going on and being around the kids,” said Hobart, 42, a Foxboro resident.
When she first began volunteering, Hobart was a lunch assistant. Since then she has been a library assistant and has volunteered in the office. She now takes on bigger projects for the school, such as organizing events.
“A lot of the events wouldn’t happen for the kids if the parents weren’t there volunteering for them,” Hobart said.
Volunteering means that Hobart is at the school a few times each week. She balances her volunteering with her job as the owner, director and an instructor at the Elite Dance Center in Foxboro.
“St. Mary’s is a really nice community,” she said. “Just being in that community is uplifting.”
By organizing events for the school, Hobart and the other parent volunteers are able to take pressure off the teachers and ensure that their kids can take part in events that might not happen otherwise.
“(You know) that you’re doing something that is definitely needed,” she said.