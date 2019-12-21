Terri-anne Shea seems to get more out of her volunteer work as coordinator of a local soup kitchen than the dozens of visitors looking for a meal.
Every Tuesday afternoon, dozens of mostly homeless city residents visit the City Supper at the Good News Bible Chapel in Attleboro. The kitchen serves more than 50 in two sittings, up from about 30 patrons a few years ago.
Shea, 64, who attends the church, makes the menus, gets the food and cooks it with the help of a group of about 10 other volunteers, including her husband Charlie, who grills. The couple cook much of the food at their Attleboro home before bringing it to the kitchen to warm up. Christmas dinner this year will be turkey. Donations come from Stop & Shop in Mansfield and the church.
“It’s a network of behind-the-scenes people,” Shea said. “It’s a very nice group of supportive people.”
She volunteered in the role for a year before being asked to take over the operation about five years ago.
“I wanted to be more involved,” Shea said.
“I feel like I have a lot. I can give back to people. You realize you’re really blessed,” Shea said, adding of patrons, “they come in all the time thanking us.”
And the volunteers’ help doesn’t stop with the weekly meal.
“We sit and talk to them, take them to doctors appointments, visit them in the hospital and bring them food,” she said.
“They’re fantastic,” Steve DuPlessie, the teaching pastor of Good News Bible Chapel, said of the Sheas. “They’re happy, joyful, faithful people. They love the guests they serve, and they do a good job leading the team of volunteers.”
Terri-anne Shea has pitched in over the years in other ways, with the Community Visiting Nurses and early childhood advisory council. For about a decade, she helped oversee a program at First Baptist Church in Foxboro where donated clothes were handed out to those in need. That program eventually expanded to other locations.
