Laura Lacey knows what it’s like to fall on hard times.
After getting in line for groceries at the Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro a few years ago, she was moved to volunteer herself and give something back.
“It just feeds your soul when you can make someone smile,” Lacey, 60, of North Attleboro, said.
Lacey started to volunteer three years ago about two hours a week. She now puts in about 20 hours a week filling shelves and preparing food for delivery to disabled seniors who can’t leave their homes.
Lacey said she has noticed more people coming to the pantry to get food since the coronavirus pandemic started in the spring, leaving many people out of work.
The food pantry, Lacey said, is the best one in Bristol County.
“We’ve never had to turn anybody away,” Lacey said.
The pantry feeds close to 300 families from Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk, according to Executive Director Meg Sullivan.
People should not feel shame getting in line to get food, Lacey said, something she can empathize with having waited in line herself.
“People come in here crying so I try to smooth things over to make sure they come back,” Lacey said. “Hunger is a harsh reality.”
