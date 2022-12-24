Heidi and Bob Medas have been giving rescued animals a home at the Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue, their farm in Norton, for almost three decades.
The animal rescue specializes in horses, but all kinds of animals are welcome. Along with 12 horses the farm is currently home to three pigs, three goats and an alpaca.
“Ever since I was a young child, I’ve been drawn to helping animals in need,” said Heidi, 58. “I took in the strays…it just grew from that.”
Though her husband Bob, 59, also grew up with animals, when the farm was first established almost 30 years ago, it was Heidi Medas who was most involved. That has changed in their years running the farm together. “Slowly but surely, I think he’s really gotten into enjoying taking care of the animals,” Heidi Medas said.
Now both Medases are heavily involved at the farm, both in administrative roles organizing events and fundraisers, as well as taking on shifts caring for the animals.
Heidi Medas works the morning shift at the farm before leaving for a job interpreting for deaf and hard of hearing students at Boston University. Bob Medas, who retired from the Norton Highway Department, works the evening shift at the farm. Both are assisted by a number of other volunteers.
“I’m always busy doing things for the rescue, but it’s where my heart is,” Heidi said.
Their work is also important. Many of the animals currently living on the farm would have ended up at kill pens if the Medases had not given them a home, Bob said.
“They’ve worked their whole life for people, so to be thrown away like that, it’s just terrible,” he said. “They can come here to retire and live their life out … Even if it’s for a day, it’s worth every second.”