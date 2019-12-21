When Charlie Adler learned in 1990 there was a proposal to turn Locust Valley golf course in Attleboro into a site for hundreds of houses he decided he had to do something to preserve the large tract of open space.
He and some other concerned citizens formed Attleboro Land Trust as a way of protecting land from development.
As it turned out, the housing proposal for Locust Valley never got off the ground, but the citizens group kept organizing.
As a result, Attleboro Land Trust now owns 492 acres and oversees another 200, leaving forested oases for people to stroll in a natural setting dotted throughout the city.
Almost 30 years later, Adler is still leading the charge as chairman of the trust’s committee on property management and as a member of the board of trustees.
With global warming and other environmental problems, planet Earth is facing problems, putting its survival at stake. Preserving open land — especially large tracts of it — does many things to help the situation.
The trees produce oxygen, the ground acts as a filter as surface water seeps underground and gets recycled as drinking water, the habitat of wild animals is protected, and humans have a place to get away from the pressure of every day life.
Adler, 71, estimates he dedicates 20 hours a week to the cause. Conservation is “life and death importance,” he said.
