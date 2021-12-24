Kerry Latour loved her time at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro.
She loved it so much that the ‘85 graduate moved across the country after her daughter was born so she could be an alumna, too. And, of course, that led to volunteering at their common alma mater as well.
Latour began volunteering at the private, Catholic school when her daughter, now a junior, was a freshman. “I love connecting with other parents. It’s a great group of people, I made a lot of friends.”
Latour, 54, a Mansfield resident, grew up in Attleboro, the youngest of six children — four of whom went to Feehan.
“I had not realized how much of an impact Feehan had on my life,” she said. “It truly has.”
After graduating from UMass-Lowell, she worked in accounting for a number of corporate employers in Boston before moving to California for 10 years. When the family moved back to the Attleboro area with daughter Alexa, she gravitated to Feehan naturally.
“I’ve always been one to get involved in anything to do with my daughter. I’ve always volunteered at whatever school she was in. Feehan is very good about seeing if anyone wants to be involved.”
Latour works in various capacities, including fundraising, and is co-chair of the school store, the Shamrock Shop. “Where ever swag can be sold, we are there,” she said.
She also volunteers at other community organizations, including the Mansfield Women of Today.
“When people talk about the Feehan family, it’s no lie,” Latour said. “I get a sense of community. It feels good. I like to be involved with keeping the legacy alive for my daughter.”
