They call themselves the Massachusetts Feline Intervention Alliance. And yes, that spells “MAFIA.”
With its 10 members, the nonprofit group is dedicated to rescuing stray, abandoned and unwanted cats, getting them veterinary care, socializing them in foster care and, finally, finding them loving forever homes. And to make sure people are aware of the need to spay and neuter those animals in the community, according to Nicole Haggerty, one of the founders of the group.
Haggerty, 39, a Rehoboth native who lives in South Attleboro, always had pets growing up. “We even had a turkey once,” she says.
But cats are not a priority for most shelters and funding is “non-existent,” she says.
“Starting a nonprofit, cat-only group allows us to help fill the gap where it’s needed most” she says.
“It could be a stray that shows up at someone’s door or someone has found kittens in their bushes. I couldn’t turn away from it anymore,” she says. “Our reward is when a cat shows us what it really wants in life and we can help make that happen.”
