Decades before Deb Henry began coming to Plainville’s Humphrey House every week to volunteer with the museum there, she was a frequent visitor for another reason: books.
While the house now serves as a museum and the headquarters for the Plainville Historical Commission, it used to be the town library.
“That little library represented the world to us back then,” said Henry, 66, who was born in Newport, R.I., but grew up in Plainville.
Fond memories of the library inspired her to start volunteering with the historical commission nearly two years ago after she was initially contacted by Kristine Moore, the commission’s chairperson.
Through her volunteer work at the museum, Henry has had the opportunity to reconnect with the town, satisfy a lifelong love of history and develop connections with other volunteers.
“I love the group of people that I work with,” Henry said. “The camaraderie is great. They know so much about the town for different reasons.”