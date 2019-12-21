Dan Gyves had just retired from the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Service and was looking for volunteer opportunities when he was directed to The Literacy Center in Attleboro.
Six years later, he’s still there.
Gyves, 70, who also used to teach English, tutors immigrants on the citizenship test they will have to pass and interview they will have to do.
Every Monday, he is at the North Main Street center helping immigrants pursue the American dream.
“It’s very gratifying to see people taking the so-called journey,” he said.
Immigrants who know little English get one-on-one help while those who are more fluent are put into classes at the center.
Gyves’ experience working for the federal government means he understands what immigrants need to know to become citizens.
For instance, when he first started at The Literacy Center, the emphasis was on preparing immigrants to take the citizenship test.
Gyves said they also needed to be tutored on how to be interviewed, an important step in the process.
Vocabulary is also important, he said. For example, applicants are asked if they ever participated in a genocide, so they need to know what genocide means.
Gyves said he enjoys the volunteer work.
The Literacy Center is in the so-called First Mayor’s House. He calls it a comfortable, welcoming facility that does not have the look or feel of an institution.
The center also teaches people how to read and prepare for a high school equivalency test, along with gaining citizenship.
“They are filling an important role in giving people a leg up. It’s a very important role because we have a very diverse immigrant community,” Gyves said.
