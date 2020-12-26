Judy Barrowclough of Attleboro has been volunteering at the Attleboro Public Library since 2006. She works in the technical services department, preparing movies on DVD, books and music on CDs, games and puzzles for patrons.
Barrowclough also performs administrative tasks that come up and even has lent a helping hand in the circulation department.
“She keeps to a regular schedule, as well as coming in when she knows we’re short staffed or have a special project she can help with,” said her supervisor, Heidi Cauley.
Barrowclough, 71, for 33 years taught elementary school in Somerset where she grew up, retiring in 2004. She had graduated from college with a minor in library science.
“I was a frustrated librarian,” she said. “When I retired I wanted to volunteer somewhere. I thought, ‘Oh, the library would be perfect for me.’”
“I love it,” Barrowclough said. “The people are all wonderful, the willingness of librarians to take me in and teach me things. I will be there as long as they’ll keep me.”
That won’t be a worry.
“Her dedication and quiet enthusiasm make her a popular member of our team — as does her baking!” Interim Library Director Amy Rhilinger said, referring to one of Barrowclough’s other hobbies.
