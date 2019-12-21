Madeleine McNielly, Attleboro’s Council on Aging director, says she’s grateful for all her volunteers, but Joe Feroce, 76, is one that she says stands out.
A senior himself, Feroce volunteers to help other seniors with tax returns under the auspices of the AARP.
“Without this service, many seniors would fall through the cracks unable to afford or find free and local assistance,” McNielly said. “We’re very lucky to have Joe.”
In addition, Feroce provides “invaluable support and expertise” to McNielly and her staff as chairman of the Council on Aging’s board.
Feroce was also instrumental in developing a brochure detailing ways seniors can fight skyrocketing real estate taxes because of the new $260 million high school, McNielly said.
And he helps develop money management plans for seniors.
A retired accountant, Feroce says it’s work he does because he likes it.
“It’s something people struggle with,” he said of tax returns and money management. “I enjoy volunteering, and I enjoy doing things for people.”
