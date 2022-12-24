Mansfield resident Dick Kelsay has been involved with Our Daily Bread Food Pantry since the very beginning.
The pantry was first set up about 27 years ago, according to Kelsay, by a group through the Congregational Church of Mansfield. The pantry officially opened two years later.
When the food pantry was first being set up, Kelsay, 78, offered to help from an architectural standpoint, drawing up the plans to turn an unused two-car garage at the pastor’s residence into a space for the pantry to operate out of.
In the years since, he has continued to help with the facilities as the pantry has expanded from the garage into the former parsonage. He currently serves on the board of the pantry as the facilities coordinator, working with local contractors and drawing up plans to improve the building.
But Kelsay’s years volunteering with the food pantry have led to him filling a number of different roles, from serving as the meetings facilitator for over 12 years to serving as distribution facilitator. “I’ve worn many hats over the past 27 years,” he said.
He continues to assist with distributing donations, handling the frozen foods. He also speaks with the people who have come to get food from the pantry and says his priorities are making them feel comfortable and keeping things light.
“We don’t take ourselves seriously,” Kelsay said, “but we take what we do very, very seriously.”