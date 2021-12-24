Joan Gustaff of North Attleboro deflects credit to others, but she has played the key role with the fairly new thrift shop at Murray Church in Attleboro, which is helping many in the area with limited incomes.
Gustaff, 70, has the unofficial title of general manager of the store, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays in the church building at 505 North Main St. It sells everything from new and used clothes to housewares.
She is delighted she was recently able to help find a quality, warm coat at a very affordable price for a man who walks across Attleboro to work.
“That made me feel great,” Gustaff said.
Recently retired as a retail clothes sales representative, Gustaff uses her connections across New England to help bring in donations, not to mention the store displays. She also uses her expertise to tag and price clothes and rearrange the store.
“This happened at just the right time for me,” Gustaff said of the store. “It’s fun, I get to use all my skills I used for my career. I get to help people find good quality things at affordable prices.”
The church’s pastor, Gretchen Weiss, has nothing but praise for the work of the store volunteers, who also include Kathy Kahn, Diane Jones and Amanda Aguiar. But Weiss points out it has been Gustaff’s oversight and efforts that bring it all together.
Gustaff has been active with the church for about four years, and as a member of its Clara Barton Guild, which ran rummage sales, the thrift shop sprang.
She also volunteers in North Attleboro with the Bristol Medical Reserve Corps, assisting with COVID and flu vaccine clinics.
Gustaff previously lived in Norton where she was active on that town’s industrial development commission.
