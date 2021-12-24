For over a decade now, Mansfield resident and full-time artist Christina Beecher, 60, has dedicated her spare time to putting smiles on other artists’ faces through her volunteer work at the Attleboro Arts Museum.
“I love helping people,” Beecher explained. “I started doing one thing for the Attleboro Arts Museum, and it led to another thing, which led to more work.”
Currently, Beecher is both a trustee and volunteer for the museum, where she dedicates about two days-worth of her time per month by helping to hang the exhibitions.
“The museum means a lot to me; I do anything they need me to do — I’ll paint the walls, I’ll patch the walls, I’ll help hang the work, and I do all of the lighting for shows,” Beecher said.
Of all that she does, Beecher said she most enjoys introducing artists to the museum and helping to light their exhibitions because of the finishing touch that it provides to their work.
“I always introduce the museum to artists, and then they go there and grow from there, and it’s fun to watch,” Beecher said.
Beecher also credits her volunteer work at the museum for providing with her with helpful artistic insight and for introducing her to wonderful people, too.
“I’ve learned a lot, and being exposed to the museum has allowed me to meet great people; some of my best friends are people that are affiliated with the Attleboro Arts Museum,” Beecher said.
