When Laurie Drucker took a step back from the corporate world four years ago, she started Keep Attleboro Beautiful.
“I saw the need and jumped on it,” she said.
But the Attleboro resident didn’t know how big it would become.
The group, now run by Drucker and a “trusty committee,” has grown by leaps and bounds.
The first cleanup involved two locations and 30 volunteers. The latest, in the spring of 2019, involved 16 locations and 200 people.
Coronavirus forced Keep Attleboro Beautiful to cancel its spring cleanup this year, but the group did a smaller one a few weeks ago to help another group.
That one attracted about 50 volunteers who collected 65 bags of trash in two hours.
There’s definitely a need.
The city’s conservation agent, Nick Wyllie, is impressed.
He described Drucker’s organization as “invaluable” for the protection of the local environment.
“She’s done a fantastic job organizing citywide cleanups of trash and litter annually,” he said.
