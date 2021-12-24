For South Attleboro Jennifer Scott, being born and raised in a military family taught her the importance of helping others.
“I’ve always wanted to give back in whatever way I could,” Scott said.
While Scott, 42, had volunteered in dribs and drabs for several years, about four or five years ago she became much more involved with her work at St. Theresa’s Food Pantry in South Attleboro.
“My dad is now running the food pantry, and his health isn’t great, so I jumped in to help him out,” Scott said.
And, what began as a favor for her father has quickly grown into something much larger.
Now, in addition to working at her two full-time jobs, Scott also spends two days per week volunteering at St. Theresa’s and helping to run the food pantry.
“It has turned into helping those who come to us, and it has become a passion project for me,” Scott said.
“It makes me feel good to know that I’m able to provide someone with a box of cereal, some granola bars for their lunch boxes, juice boxes or whatever it may be that they need,” Scott said. “It takes a big and strong person to show up at a pantry, and if they need something, I’m going to go above and beyond to get it for them.”
