Kristine Moore manages to find time to volunteer in a number of ways, in and out of town, in addition to holding down a part-time job.
The 35-year-old Berry Street resident is most visible in Plainville with all her work she has done with the Humphrey House, the historic home next to the old town hall that is the headquarters of the historical commission she has been on since 2013 and chaired the past three years.
The 1715 Humphrey House that had been the town library now serves as the town’s museum, housing countless historical artifacts Moore and other commission members and volunteers have been spending hours on end organizing as they work to rehabilitate the building. Moore helped spearhead the effort to get the building reopened to the public in recent years, with new displays, including during the recent Winter Festival.
“It’s a lot of work,” Moore said, singling out her fellow commission members and other volunteers. “I wouldn’t be able to do the stuff down there without them.”
Moore is the one who handles the historical commission’s growing social media presence. She also has led the commission’s project in recent years that honors veterans with a local connection through a social media tribute around Veterans Day.
The Humphrey House was actually her project for her master’s degree in public history.
“I’ve lived in Plainville my whole life. This is my way to give back to it to make sure its history is never forgotten,” Moore said. “I’d love to get more people my age or younger involved to help out.”
Moore also volunteers at the town library where her mother, Helena, has worked for years.
Out of town, Moore volunteers at the Old Colony History Museum in Taunton and at the Patriots Hall of Fame. She works part time as executive director of the Bedford Historical Society.
“I love history, I love being involved with it,” Moore said. “My family are really big history buffs. My parents really encouraged it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.