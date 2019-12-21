Julie Gracer of Mansfield figured it would be a good opportunity to involve her two children in community service. Little did she know, the family’s last half-dozen or so Thanksgivings would be spent volunteering at the Friends of the Elderly Thanksgiving Dinner at Congregational Church in Mansfield.
“Volunteering is important to both my husband and myself, and we wanted to instill that in our kids. I thought it would be a great way to start,” Gracer said of her husband Larry and sons, Zachary, 15, and Kyle, 17. “I always ask the kids if they want to do it again, they say this is 100 percent what we do. They just love it as much as I do. It has become our personal family tradition on that day. I love we do it together as a family. It’s making a memory and doing something good and helpful.”
Of the 20 or so volunteers, “there are lots of family members from other families, too, which is great to see,” Gracer added.
Gracer and her family serve the homemade food, greet and interact with guests, and help set up and clean up. Her husband usually washes pots and pans.
“It’s a very nice opportunity to see people,” she said. “It’s a great way to start the day. It’s a very warm and welcoming environment.”
The dinner, which has been going strong for 33 years, usually attracts about 50 to 60 people of all ages from Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton, Plainville, Attleboro and North Attleboro, many of whom leave with extra food after deliveries are made to dozens of home-bound people.
The family volunteers there from about noon to 4 p.m., when they go eat on their own.
Gracer, who works in human resources for a Norwood consulting company, also takes part in volunteer projects there, including sending military personnel letters and care packages to the VA hospital, and conducting clothing drives.
