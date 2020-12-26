Elena Clarke worked at the Attleboro Police Department for 34 years.
She started out filing, but became a matron for female prisoners. Later, Clarke got training in rape and child molestation cases so she could help detectives.
It was quite a career for the Attleboro resident, but when it was over, her service to the city was not.
She decided to volunteer at Attleboro’s Larson Senior Center and has been doing that for 19 years.
“I wanted to give back to the city,” Clarke said.
At 83, she’s still at it.
Currently she’s co-chair of the senior center’s board of directors, with Joe Feroce, and the Triad senior safety program.
“She’s extremely dedicated, and she’s not afraid to speak her mind,” Feroce said.
Clarke and Madeleine McNielly, director of Attleboro’s Council on Aging, set up the senior work program that helps seniors reduce their property taxes and she helps at the Soup for Heat event.
She was one of the founders of the The Friends of Capron Park Zoo.
“That’s one thing which made me feel really good,” Clarke said.
