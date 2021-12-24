When the pandemic began in 2020, school children were cooped up at home, learning by Zoom, and recreation fields were closed.
But the Plainville Athletic League and its president, Andy Ferreira, were able to work with health officials to allow kids to play baseball and softball safely.
“I enjoy the work of putting something together that’s meaningful for the kids,” Ferreira, 44, said. “It gave them a sense of normalcy when they needed it.”
Ferreira has worked with the group for about 12 years, starting when his 16-year-old son Devin was younger and now with his 12-year-old son Zach.
He’s held several board positions and has helped organize several fundraisers through the league, including raising $16,500 for the Living Bread Food Pantry and $20,000 in support of Malia Jusczyk, a local middle schooler battling cancer.
Much of the money was raised by selling red heart signs that have sprouted up on lawns and in front of businesses all over town.
The signs are part of the organization’s “Plainville Has Heart” fundraiser, an offshoot of its PAL Cares-a-ton program.
Ferreira and others have collected the funds and planted the signs all over town.
“I work from home, so I’ll go out on my lunch hour and put up a few signs,” Ferreira said.
