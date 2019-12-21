Heidi and Bob Medas don’t have a lot of money, but they surely have a lot of heart.
The couple provide a home for unwanted, abused, neglected or simply old horses at their Smokey Chestnut Farm and Rescue off Burt Street in Norton.
Just take a look at any of the horses they’ve rescued from the cruel kill pens at horse auctions and who’ve been brought to the farm to live out their lives in peace, quiet and love.
All are horses that former owners sent to slaughter after years of loyal service.
Among the saved are Annie and Helen.
Helen is blind in both eyes. Annie has one good eye. Other than blindness, they are healthy and happy at Smokey Chestnut.
There are many others.
Heidi and Bob, both 55, finance their rescue with their own money and donations.
Heidi said it was her dream growing up to take care of horses discarded simply because they outlived usefulness to their human masters.
“I love all animals, but there’s something special about horses,” she said.
For more information or to help with a donation go to smokeychestnutfarm.com or the farm’s Facebook site.
