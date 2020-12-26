When Polly Keister retired as a nurse manager at Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit, she had no lack of things to keep her busy.
Keister, 69, a North Attleboro resident, began teaching at Regis College in Weston. A widow, she had four children and six grandchildren to dote on — including a 7-year-old who wants to follow her into nursing.
But as an ICU manager, she had to help with end-of-life decisions for terminal patients. She says she thought, “I’d like to do it in a different way.” In 2017, she became one of 27 certified hospice volunteers for Attleboro’s Community VNA.
“I think it’s wonderful to be able to help people, guide them and be with them” at the end of their lives, she said. “I love every bit of it.”
Part of it is to provide a respite for family members. “His wife can get her hair done. He can go out and do errands.”
After a 48-year nursing career, she said, “I get to spend time and hear all about their lives, their hopes and dreams. To be part of their life at the end of that life is a gift.”
