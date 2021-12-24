Barbara Benoit is one of many who pitch in every year for the Greater Attleboro Relay for Life, but her efforts go above and beyond a lot of the volunteers.
Benoit, 61, of Rehoboth, is chair for the relay’s Leadership Team, made up of volunteers who work closely with American Cancer Society staff to plan the relay and community outreach. She has been involved for over 20 years with the relay, held for years in North Attleboro before moving to Norton.
“I became involved with the relay in 1999, when I started a team called Margie’s Marchers in memory of my mother,” Benoit said. “A few years later, I decided to join the leadership team and become more involved in the relay.”
She also still has a team for the relay that has changed its name to Carol & Margie’s Marchers in memory of her mother Margaret Gill and her mother’s best friend, Carol Amirault, who was part of the team until she died about seven years ago.
“One of my favorite things at relay is seeing the luminarias lining the track all lit up,” Benoit said.
The retiree also volunteers for Rehoboth People Have A Heart, an organization that raises money to help residents in need.
“I love volunteering and trying in some small way to make a difference,” Benoit said. “I’m passionate about the relay and raising money for a great cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.