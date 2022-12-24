It was the support she received from others in her time of need that inspired North Attleboro resident Paulette Cournoyer to turn to volunteering.
“Someone had helped me when we really needed the help,” Cournoyer said, referring to the challenges she faced as a single mom of two kids.
Now, she’s the one helping others via a program with AARP, an advocacy group for older Americans, that organizes volunteers to provide free tax assistance to seniors at senior centers. This help means that senior citizens don’t have to spend their money getting the assistance elsewhere.
The program’s local volunteers do income taxes for senior programs in Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham.
“We try to help as many as we can,” Cournoyer said.
Cournoyer, 64, has been volunteering with the program for about seven years, ever since it was recommended to her by her sister. She points to a lifelong career in retail as giving her the skills in numbers that first led her sister to suggest the program to her.
To learn the skills specific to taxes, Cournoyer and other volunteers also receive training through AARP. The volunteers must get certified each year to ensure they stay up to date with any changes to the tax code.
“It’s a lot of work, but it is fun,” she said. “(Volunteering) just makes you feel good. It gives you that warm feeling inside.”