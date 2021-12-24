Larry Brunelle is the driving force behind the local Rolling Thunder chapter.
Famous for the rumble they create with motorcycles, the group’s signature method of transport, its aim is to help veterans.
North Attleboro Veterans Agent Rebecca Jennings says they do a lot.
“They have been our main supporters for our Fourth of July Picnic and Veterans Christmas Party that we started six years ago,” she said. “Anytime we reach out for assistance they are always there.”
Just a few weeks ago, the group donated Thanksgiving turkeys to North Attleboro’s low-income veterans.
Brunelle, 65, a North Attleboro resident and Air Force veteran, has led the Cumberland-based group of 24 for seven years. He founded it and is currently its president.
“I help her out anytime I can,” he said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”
For him, helping is just part of the mission, though.
It’s about bringing public awareness to the 82,000 men and women who never returned from war, Brunelle said. To do this, Rolling Thunder raises money with poppy days, except they are black and white like the POW/MIA flag.
