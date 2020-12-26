For Lynda Walsh, who served two terms on Foxboro’s select board and is a member of the Foxboro Jaycees, service is in her blood.
But Walsh, a Foxboro resident, also recognizes the service of others, especially veterans of the U.S. military who’ve put their lives on the line to defend the freedoms we all hold dear.
Every Thanksgiving for the last six years she and Jim Devellis organize a “thank you” for the town’s veterans.
Vets get a turkey, thank-you cards from school kids, tickets to the Thanksgiving Foxboro-Mansfield football game and a VIP tent with free coffee and doughnuts.
At first, veterans were reluctant to take the gifts because they thought it was charity, but it’s not.
“This is not charity,” Walsh said. “This is a thank you.”
Walsh is quick to give others credit including Stop & Shop, which gives a price break on the turkeys; kids in Foxboro schools, who write the cards; and Veterans Agent Ally Rodriguez.
“It takes a village,” Walsh said.
