Foxboro residents Jim De-
Vellis and Lynda Walsh have been running the Friends of Foxboro Veterans program for 10 years now.
Every year, starting in mid-October, DeVellis, 56, and Walsh, 61, put together gift packages that are delivered to Foxboro veterans and their families by members of the community around Thanksgiving.
The inspiration for the program, according to DeVellis, came from a similar initiative started by the neighboring Mansfield High School football team, also a decade ago.
For Foxboro’s program, the town’s high school football players were initially the ones making deliveries, but now the whole community is involved.
“I think it brings the community together for a good cause … Foxboro’s huge with that,” Walsh said.
The community helps put together the packages, also. While initially they delivered turkeys to veterans, in recent years the packages have also included gift cards, along with squash from local farmer Earl Ferguson, an entry pass for the Thanksgiving Day football game at Foxboro High School and a whoopie pie.
The packages also include thank you cards for the veterans from Foxboro schoolchildren.
“It’s really just a way to get the kids in the community connected to the veterans in town,” DeVellis said.
At the time that he and Walsh first put their program together, his three kids were still attending school. Making connections between Foxboro students like his children and veterans — bridging that generational gap — was a major motivator for him.
Both DeVellis, a former town selectman and civil engineer, and Walsh, who works at a printing company, also have personal connections to a veteran.
DeVellis’ father was in the service and Walsh’s father fought in World War II.
That connection, along with the gratitude they receive from the veterans to whom they deliver, motivates the pair.
“Seeing the faces and getting the thank you from the veterans … it fills your heart,” Walsh said.