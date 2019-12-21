When a Mansfield High School football player crosses the goal line at Alumni Field, the voice that booms in celebration is Tom Faria’s.
Faria, 63, has been the volunteer behind the mic for almost 30 years at the high school football field, announcing the play-by-play action over the PA system.
Along the way, Faria has been able to watch and describe the football team play every season, including their march toward eight victories in the MIAA Super Bowl championship in 11 visits to the title game.
“I have a lot of fun but it’s not about me. It’s really about the kids,” Faria, a Mansfield native and graduate of the class of 1974. “They want to hear their names.”
Faria added that the football team’s success is a result of hard practice, athletic talent and good coaching.
“These kids really work hard all week long,” Faria said, adding that the team is “a really good bunch of kids” off the field as well.
When he was in high school, Faria played football, basketball and baseball and is on the high school’s sports Hall of Fame Committee.
