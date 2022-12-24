For Joyce and Kevin O’Flanagan, both longtime Seekonk residents, retirement provided just the inspiration the couple needed to start volunteering.
“After retirement I had an abundance of free time that I wasn’t used to having,” Joyce said. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, just knew I wanted to do something.”
Her timing was perfect, it turns out.
“Right around that time I saw in the Chronicle that Sturdy Hospital was looking for volunteers and voila, the rest is history,” she said.
Joyce, 71, has been volunteering at Sturdy Memorial Hospital since she retired in 2016. Prior to her retirement she worked as a technologist in the imaging department at St. Joseph Health Services in North Providence.
Her husband Kevin, 73, has been a volunteer at the hospital for a year and a half, following his retirement from a career as a precious metals salesperson.
“I think most people have an impulse to do something helpful with the time that they have…that’s what motivated me to do it,” he said.
The couple work as escorts, stationed outside the registration/information desk, and help patients reach their destinations within the hospital.
“It makes me feel happy to help people,” Kevin said, adding that seeing what others were going through “strengthens one’s feeling of gratitude.”