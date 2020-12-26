Diana Reeves is guided by scripture.
The seven corporal works of mercy in the Christian faith focus on healing the vulnerable — the hungry, the poor, the sick — with one of the final acts of grace, “visit the imprisoned.”
After several years of exploring the topic of restorative justice through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District Council of Attleboro’s Voices of the Poor committee, that phrase stuck out to her.
“We hardly ever do that,” Reeves said. “Those people are warehoused and lost in the shuffle.”
So, the 73-year-old Mansfield woman set out to do it herself.
In 2016, Reeves, alongside her husband Peter Kortright and former probation officer Paul Hodge, started a re-entry program for prisoners at the Bristol County House of Corrections, returning them to communities in the Attleboro area.
The program meets with prisoners leading up to their release to plot key points for a successful transition into society, while also processing themes of identity, goal-setting and restoring one’s life.
It has graduated 90 people since its inception.
And after their release, the Immersion Reentry program sponsored by the district council provides assistance with finding housing, education, mentoring and advocacy.
And Reeves knows personally how that can shape someone’s life; she has had close relatives spend time in prison.
But she realizes she has led a privileged life.
So when the issue called to her, she felt she needed to answer.
She explains that Pope Francis once said, “The Lord is knocking at the door of our hearts. Have we put a sign on the door saying, ‘Do not disturb?’”
“Re-entry work inside and outside the prison frequently requires us to move from our comfort zone, question our opinions, obtain the facts and act,” she said.
“I have an active conscience. I want to do the next right thing. We’re very comfortable. The prison is down there and we’re up here. You don’t want to know. But if you look into it, it’s not rocket science to see what’s needed to do the right thing.”
