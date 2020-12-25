Michael Mahony of Attleboro enjoyed the Attleboro Industrial Museum downtown so much as a visitor that he has been pitching in as a volunteer there the past several years.
Mahony, 25, who has autism and is enrolled in a special life-skills day program, frequently visits the museum with his father, James Mahony.
Former museum director George Shelton welcomed the son and father, and it took off from there.
“Since I started at the museum in June 2014, (Michael) has expanded his involvement from visitor to volunteer,” said current director Carleton Legg, who suggested to Michael he volunteer. “The last four years we have worked together on Saturday mornings for about three hours doing projects inside and outside the museum.
“He knows the opening procedures and closing procedures including turn on and off the fans and lights, cleaning, dusting, empty trash, outdoor landscaping and maintenance,” Legg said. “He has acted as greeter at the museum, referring visitors to me or my assistant when he does not know an answer to question. He has a great attitude and positive personality.”
Michael was 8 or 9 when his grandparents first took him to the museum.
“He really liked it,” James Mahony recalled. “He started hanging around more and getting interested in the people who worked there and other exhibits, and we kind of made it a weekly thing. Dusting, vacuuming, raking leaves an hour or two Saturdays, any little thing Carleton needed done. He really looks forward to it.”
“Since our closing in March and then re-opening in July due to the pandemic, we have curtailed our Saturday morning sessions,” Legg said. “I’m hopeful to resume in the next months.”
Michael, who also has helped deliver Meals on Wheels, still visits the museum weekly with his father, however. “When a special needs kid finds something they enjoy, you want to stick with it,” James Mahony said.
