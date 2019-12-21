When Joe Costa got back from serving in the Vietnam War, a stranger came up to him in a Stop & Shop supermarket and said, “Welcome home!”
The greeting made an impression because military veterans during the Vietnam era were often scorned in public. The stranger later talked Costa into joining the Disabled American Veterans organization.
Costa, 73, and his wife, Fran, of North Attleboro have been involved in DAV ever since.
They regularly go to the Veterans Administration in Brockton to chat with the patients and bring them food and treats.
The couple said the patients love homemade food as a break from the institutional meals they are accustomed to.
“Outside food really puts a smile on their face,” Joe Costa said.
The couple’s volunteer services over the decades have included stints serving as district and state commanders of the DAV and DAV auxiliary.
The work includes helping veterans fill out forms to get their benefits from the government and driving them to hospital appointments.
Joe Costa said he once put 25,000 miles on his car over a two-year period taxiing the veterans around.
This time of year they help organize a Christmas party and bring gift baskets to the veteran patients who often have no families of their own.
But, it’s work they do willingly.
“They are the power couple for veterans’ issues. I don’t know another couple that puts such a focus on veterans’ issues,” North Attleboro veterans agent Rebecca Jennings said.
Joe Costa’s service in Vietnam gave him a deep empathy for his fellow veterans.
After coming to America from the Azores at age 14, he dropped out of school at 16 to work to make money to bring his mothers and sisters to his adopted country.
At 18, he was drafted into the Army.
Working as a “tunnel rat,” ferreting out Vietcong fighters from their underground hiding spots, Costa was shot. He could have opted to go home, but returned to the front lines after he recovered.
The Army made him a tank driver, but his tank hit a mine. Costa was the only one of the five men in the tank to survive.
He was knocked unconscious, lost much of his hearing, and still has shrapnel in his body 50 years later.
With two Purple Hearts and several other medals in tow, Costa finally returned stateside where he learned the Army never should have sent him to Vietnam because he wasn’t a citizen.
While serving out his time in Maryland, he became a citizen, returned to the Attleboro area and started a lifetime of service to other veterans.
