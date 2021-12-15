FOXBORO – Firefighters from several surrounding towns battled a two-alarm blaze that erupted in a multi-family home on Central Street Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. and swept up into the attic of the house at 91 Central St., at the corner of Church Street.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the home.
Police shut down Central Street and detoured traffic around the fire scene.
The Sun Chronicle will update this story as information becomes available.
