NORTH ATTLEBORO -- At least two people were injured in an accident on Route 1 that shut down part of the road Tuesday night.
The rear-end collision was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Showcase Cinemas.
A nurse was reported to have been among the first to render aid to the victims.
One victim was taken by a town ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, and another was taken by a Plainville ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro.
One victim was a 17-year-old woman, another an 18-year-old male, but the injuries weren't believed to be too serious.
North Attleboro Electric responded for wires that were down.
