ATTLEBORO -- Two people were seriously injured after they were apparently ejected and hit by a vehicle in a two-car accident on Interstate 95 near the Pawtucket line late Friday night.
The accident was reported about 11 p.m. on I-95 North prior to Exit 1.
The most seriously injured, a woman, was taken by a Pawtucket ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Attleboro District Fire Chief David Charest said. Her injuries may have been critical.
The other victim, a man, was taken by Attleboro ambulance, also to Rhode Island Hospital, and was believed to be in stable condition, Charest said.
Preliminary investigation by State Trooper Michael Best indicates a 24-year-old Pawtucket man was traveling on I-95 South in a 2009 Volvo C70 when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash in the roadway, coming to rest in the left and middle travel lanes, state police said.
The driver and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, also from Pawtucket, ended up outside the vehicle after the crash, police said.
A 2011 BMW 328xi driven by a 17-year-old was traveling southbound around this time and struck the Volvo, police added.
"The occupants of the Volvo were also then struck," state police said. "It is unclear at this time
whether they were struck by the BMW or by their own vehicle when it was struck by the BMW."
The driver of the BMW was uninjured in the crash.
One lane remained open throughout the accident cleanup and investigation, officials said.
Attleboro Police and MassDOT assisted at the scene.
The cause of the crash was under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Troop H detectives, and Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
