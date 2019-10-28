Velma is a beautiful, 2-year-old retriever mix who was surrendered when her owner’s housing situation changed. Velma can be timid in new situations with new people, but she warms up with time and patience. Velma is playful, and appears to like other dogs. She is housebroken, and knows some basic commands, but she could use more training to improve her leash skills. Since Velma does not adjust quickly to change, we are looking for a quiet home for her, with no young children. Velma is current with vaccinations, but she will need to be spayed before going to a new home. For information about Mansfield shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org
