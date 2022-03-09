To the editor:
These are the comments by the Vice President Kamala Harris regarding the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. I am afraid of what will happen if this person should have to take over the office of the president.
“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong, and it goes against everything that we stand for.”
Can you imagine what the mainstream media would have said if our last vice president made a comment like this?
Michael Mathias
Mansfield